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Julian Hall officially cap-tied to USMNT with Nations League appearance
By Larry Henry Jr,3 days ago
Dual-national forward Julian Hall is officially cap-tied to the U.S. Men’s National Team. Hall sealed the deal with his start on Saturday against Haiti in CONCACAF Nations League play. The 18-year-old Hall entered the match needing one competitive start to meet FIFA’s requirements and got the starting nod from head coach Mauricio Pochettino.