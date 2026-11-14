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Bill Anders
2 days ago
Bill Anders 86, formerly of Roseville passed away on Friday November 13, 2026 at The Oaks at Bethesda. Bill was born in Zanesville on October 7, 1940 to the late Howard and Pearl Carr Anders. He was a 1959 graduate of Roseville High School where he played Football, Basketball, and Baseball. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Roseville. He played baseball in Cannelville for many years and was elected to Philo Athletic Hall of Fame and Perry County Baseball Hall of Fame. Bill dedicated 41 years to National Oil and Gas Company which is now The Energy Co-Op, he started at the bottom and through his hard work, knowledge, and dedication he retired at the top level of management.