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Bishop Backers invite nonprofits, businesses to register now for expo space at Jan. 23 OWU event
By Community Submission,3 days ago
DELAWARE — The Bishop Backers invite you to save the date for Winter Community Day 2027, a countywide Delaware celebration featuring free admission (with a canned food donation) to an Ohio Wesleyan University women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader and a Delaware Expo that showcases local nonprofit organizations and businesses.
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