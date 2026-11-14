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Top 25 football roundup: Keelon Russell, No. 3 Alabama roll on road
By NCAAFB Premium News,4 days ago
Keelon Russell battled through an ankle injury to throw three touchdown passes and lead No. 3 Alabama to a 21-6 Southeastern Conference win over Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Russell was named the starter just before kickoff after practicing sparingly during the week. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards and one interception. During Alabama’s three-game winning streak, Russell has thrown nine touchdown passes with two interceptions.