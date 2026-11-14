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Boston College not about to overlook underdog New Hampshire
By NCAABB Premium News,4 days ago
Boston College coach Luke Murray likely won’t have much trouble motivating his players when the Eagles face New Hampshire on Sunday in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Although the Wildcats (3-1) haven’t faced an opponent of BC’s caliber this season, Murray likely reminded his team of what happened the last time New Hampshire played at Boston College. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Wildcats pulled off a 74-71 overtime victory in 2022.