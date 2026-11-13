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Missouri firearm deer season opens Saturday, hunters reminded of safety and CWD sampling
By Ellie Mueller,11 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Heartland News) - The November portion of Missouri’s firearms deer season starts Saturday, and the Missouri Department of Conservation(MDC) has reminders for hunters heading into the woods. MDC Protection Capt. Russell Duckworth said hunters should get their permits before heading out, make a plan for where...
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