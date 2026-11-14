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Some sea turtle eggs rescued from OC beaches successfully hatch
By City News Service,4 days ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Some rarely seen sea turtle eggs being monitored at Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific have hatched, officials announced Saturday. "We are excited to share that some of the olive ridley sea turtle eggs from Seal Beach successfully hatched after a 58-day incubation period," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a social media post Saturday morning. "Working with our partners, we carefully released them from the beach in the dark early hours of this morning. The hatchlings were released where light, human disturbance and other distractions were minimal.