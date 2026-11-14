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KultureCity Birmingham Race returns with new 1-mile event and after-party
By STAFF,2 days ago
The KultureCity Birmingham Race, presented by HADRIAN, will return Saturday, Nov. 21, with three distances beginning near the Powell Steam Plant at 1830 Powell Ave. South. The event supports KultureCity's work to improve sensory accessibility and inclusion for people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. Onsite sensory support will be available throughout race day.