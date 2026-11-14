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Angie Nixon concedes Florida U.S. Senate race, eyes 2028
By Chris F. Weber,3 days ago
On a humid Florida night, with county tallies still scrolling and supporters thinning from a rented hall, the phrase Angie Nixon concession moved from rumor to fact. State Representative Angie Nixon, the Democrat who had asked voters to treat a special election for the United States Senate as a referendum on who gets heard in Washington, called the race and congratulated Republican Ashley Moody. The loss was not a surprise to most handicappers. It still landed with the weight of a door closing on a campaign that had tried to make a red state listen. Nixon did not treat the moment as an ending. She told allies she would be back, with 2028 already in her vocabulary.
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