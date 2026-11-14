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Michel Daage (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
By Sponsor Content,3 days ago
It is with deep sorrow and much love that the passing of Michel Daage on Nov. 12, 2026, is being mourned. He was called home to be with his Lord surrounded by his loved ones and his devoted caregiver, Nellie, his “gem.” The loss of a loving and wonderful husband, father and Papa is being grieved. Michel meant so much to all who knew and loved him. He was their rock, their guiding light, their world. His brilliant spirit shines brightly in their hearts and souls. Michel brought joy into their lives. He and his wife were blessed to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. Their daughter, Hélène, traveled Michel’s cancer journey with her heart and soul. She made frequent four-hour trips to visit him and called him every morning and evening. Her phone calls and visits were the best medicine. The family is deeply grateful to David Lamb, Michel’s son-in-law, who took care of their children, Areignia and Denver Lamb, when Hélène visited. Michel’s grandchildren knew him as Papa “Fix-it” since he always knew how to fix toys. The family thanks their friends, neighbors, church community, Michel’s colleagues and family in France for their prayers, love and compassion. They are blessings of hope and his cherished friends. Special thanks to David McTague, founder of “Independent Boomers,” for his daily support and assistance. Michel was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma TP-53 (del 17). He suffered intense pain. He kept a positive attitude throughout this awful disease, setting one personal goal after another. With adjustments to his chemo he was able to get off 10 liters of oxygen during the day, and eventually at night. He was able to get off steroids and insulin shots. He worked to be able to hold his own weight, stand and eventually walk. He inspired everyone with his tenacity. His next goal was to get off pain management medication and he accomplished that goal. After achieving his personal goals, he enjoyed peaceful months of June, July and August before his cancer returned with a vengeance. Michel’s family are grateful for his St. Luke’s team: Drs. Goodbred, Faroun, Corwin, Averbach, McCulloch, Trivedi and Gallagher. Many thanks to the amazing Infusion Center Team at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus. Michel studied at Lille 1 University of Science and Technology in France, where he obtained a bachelor’s, master’s and a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry. He pursued postdoctoral studies with Exxon between 1984 and 1986, transitioning into his career in industrial research with ExxonMobil until he retired in 2016. He loved research and innovation and held over 70 U.S. patents in the areas of fuels, lubricants and chemical upgrading. He rose to the position of senior scientific advisor within research and engineering. Michel was particularly proud of being one of the inventors behind the advanced hydrocracking technology implemented at the Rotterdam Refinery in the Netherlands. The facility became a leading European producer of distillate fuel and high-quality Group II lubricants. He loved mentoring doctoral students and new employees at ExxonMobil, fostering talent within the next generation of scientists and engineers. Michel published more than 40 scientific papers and served as an invited presenter at national and international conferences hosted by organizations such as the North American Catalysis Society. Throughout his career, Michel bridged the disciplines of chemistry and engineering. He was awarded the Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award from the Research & Development Council of New Jersey for a 2020 patent he secured. He attributed much of his success to working across multiple specialties, collaborating closely with engineers to develop new technologies and advance them through commercialization and patents.