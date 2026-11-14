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Democrats’ historic rout was fueled by massive voter swing to the left
By Natasha Weber,4 days ago
On a November morning after a midterm, the country does not wake to a single verdict so much as to a stack of local ones. Precinct captains compare notes. Campaigns that spent two years promising a national mood discover that mood is made of rent, grocery bills, school board fights, and whether a senator seemed present. Into that stack, strategists now drop a phrase that is already doing too much work: Democratic midterm wave. The words suggest a tide that lifted every boat. The ballots, if they are read carefully, usually tell a more uneven story about who moved, who stayed home, and which party mistook a coalition for a conversion.