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Dallas City Council considers moving departments out of City Hall
By Chris F. Weber,3 days ago
On a weeknight when most of Dallas is thinking about traffic, school pickup, and what is left in the refrigerator, the City Council is preparing to decide whether pieces of the machinery of local government should leave the building that has defined the civic skyline for nearly fifty years. The phrase Dallas City Hall relocation sounds like a plan to abandon a landmark. The question actually on the table is narrower, and in some ways more serious: whether 311, 911, and emergency operations should move out of the current City Hall while the rest of municipal life stays put, at least for now.
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