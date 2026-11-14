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Recount looms in Miami U.S. House race; Salazar likely winner
By Natasha Weber,4 days ago
Just after the last voters left a school gym in Coral Gables, a poll worker stacked unused ballots and listened to a radio host already calling the night. The numbers on the county website refused to cooperate with that confidence. In the race for a United States House seat based in Miami, the margin sat inside the range that Florida law treats as too narrow for a casual victory lap. That is why a Miami House recount has moved from rumor to a likely next step, even as party lawyers and county staff still speak of María Elvira Salazar as the probable winner over Eliott Rodriguez.
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