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Charlie’s Kitchen in Harvard Square to close for good, owner says
By Chris F. Weber,4 days ago
On a gray November afternoon in Harvard Square, the kind of light that makes brick look older than it is, people slowed in front of a darkened doorway they had walked past for decades. Menus were gone. The familiar clatter was gone. A handwritten note, already softening in the damp, told passersby what many regulars had feared since water rose through the lower rooms. Charlie’s Kitchen closes, the owner said, and this time the closing is permanent. For more than seventy years the room had been a place where students, cab drivers, professors, and people who simply wanted a burger and a beer could sit without performing Cambridge. Flood damage ended that run. What remains is the quieter question of what a neighborhood loses when a room like that goes dark, and whether anyone will bother to build another one that asks so little of the people who enter.