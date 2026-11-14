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Bringing international students home with American Homecoming Ball
By Daniel Valles,3 days ago
The American Homecoming Ball invited foreign exchange students to experience American traditions. The event featured American food and music, with ties into campus traditions based on homecoming activities. New Mexico State University’s Education Abroad Ambassadors celebrated international students with the ball on Nov. 5 at Pete’s Patio in the Corbett...