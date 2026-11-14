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Las Cruces Symphony Continues 65th Season With Violinist Mari Lee This Weekend
By Mia Santiago,2 days ago
The Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra brings guest violinist Mari Lee to NMSU's Atkinson Recital Hall this weekend for a program titled “Defiance and Romance,” with performances set for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Lee is scheduled to perform Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, a cornerstone of the Romantic violin repertoire, alongside the orchestra's full season of music.