undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lillard Praises Avdija, Mutual Trust in Their Partnership
By Conor Bergin,4 days ago
“Playing with him has been probably the most joyful for me out of any other player that I’ve played with.”. Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija produced his best performance of the young season in a 120-107 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, helping the Blazers improve to 9-3. The 6-foot-8 forward powered Portland to the win with 34 points on 11-13 shooting from the field (3-5 on 3s), to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one block and perfect shooting from the foul line (9-9).