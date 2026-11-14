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Oklahoma Sooners Great Brian Bosworth Gives His Blunt Take on Jason Witten
By DJ Siddiqi,4 days ago
When you think of the Oklahoma Sooners, you think of Brian Bosworth. The College Football Hall of Famer is one of the biggest names in college football history and was a major talking point during the 1980s as the star linebacker of the Barry Switzer-led Sooners. Bosworth obviously stood out due to his play and as a national champion, but also due to his outlandish personality and rebellious nature.
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