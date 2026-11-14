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The Ancient Temple 500 Years Older Than Angkor Wat That Most Travellers Drive Straight Past
2 days ago
I had been keen to return to Cambodia for years. I made a brief visit to Siem Reap 15 years ago but didn’t feel like I got to experience the true Cambodia. So when I was invited to attend the GX World Community Tourism Summit by G Adventures I leapt at the chance. G Adventures, brought me out for their Summit, but most of what I did can be experienced on G Adventures tours. What I came home with is a five-day itinerary that covers the best of Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, with temples, markets, some seriously good food and a lot of community projects that let you meet the people behind them.