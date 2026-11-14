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Impacts of nationwide flight cancellations reverberate through Portland airport Saturday
By Riley Martinez,4 days ago
Travelers were dreary-eyed Saturday morning at Portland International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration halted nearly all flights nationwide for several hours the day earlier. Southern California residents Rebecca and Steve Packard were visiting their son in Portland and were due to fly home Saturday, a straight flight to San...