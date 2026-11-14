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"I will put hands on you" - Montrezl Harrell revealed he nearly knocked out Paul George during Clippers bubble meltdown
By Bjorn Del B. Deade,2 days ago
Paul George is experiencing a major resurgence late into his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. Donning green and white, the veteran forward is fully healthy, playing under a new system that allows him to thrive on both ends, and enjoying a more consistent role. However, despite his return to...