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Tobias Harris Injury News: Return Timeline Revealed For Potential Season Debut
By Nico Martinez,4 days ago
Fresh off their NBA Finals run this past summer, the San Antonio Spurs made a new addition to their backcourt: forward Tobias Harris. The elite wing scorer overstayed his welcome with the Detroit Pistons, leading him to sign with the Spurs for two years, $30.8 million. To this day, we've been waiting for his debut, and the moment may finally be in sight.