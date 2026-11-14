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Supporting Ohio’s first responders
By Spectrum News Staff,13 days ago
According to the CDC, first responders are statistically more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. So this week, In Focus host Mike Kallmeyer sits down with Maureen Kocot from the First Responders Bridge. She talks about the work they do to support Ohio’s First Responders, including hosting multiple retreats for first responders and their partners throughout the year completely free of charge.