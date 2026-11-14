undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TCL CSOT Unveils 4 Subpixel Dual Mode OLED Panels with Blue Phosphorescence
4 days ago
TCL CSOT demonstrated 3 experimental 4 subpixel OLED panels at its annual DTC conference in Wuhan. The prototype displays add a 4th color emitter to the traditional fine metal mask RGB array, letting the screen switch between standard operation and specialized power saving or wide color modes. The technology remains in testing on a 10.95 inch tablet sized format, with commercial production timelines unannounced.