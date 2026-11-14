undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CCSD Cool School News
By Kaitlin Ritchie,13 days ago
Students explored a wide range of career and educational pathways during the Northern Nevada Career Fair, organized by Schools to Careers Coordinator Dr. Sue Segura. The event brought together approximately 40 colleges, universities, employers, military representatives, and workforce development organizations to help students explore their options after high school. Representatives from institutions such as the University of Nevada, Reno, Great Basin College, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas joined local and regional employers, apprenticeship programs, and military branches to share information about educational opportunities, career training, and employment pathways. Students connected directly with representatives, asked questions, and learned more about careers in fields ranging from health care and education to engineering, mining, skilled trades, and technology. The event provided students with valuable resources and connections as they began considering their future goals and the many opportunities available to them after graduation.