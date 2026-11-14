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GIRLS BASKETBALL: PRESTON @ MARSH VALLEY (11/14/2026)
2 days ago
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES (0-0) DATE: 11/14/2026. LOCATION: MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL GYM (12651 S Old US Hwy 91, Arimo, ID 83214) Coming off a 13-12 season last year that saw Preston just outside the state tournament due to a dominant Pocatello team leading the way in conference and in state, the Lady Indians now find themselves with a fresh start. Not only in season alone but in classification as Preston moves to the 4A ranks. With a new story to write Preston looks to pen the first page tonight in Arimo when they match up with the Marsh Valley Eagles, the team they replaced in the 4A SE Idaho conference as MVHS moved to 3A. It may not be a conference game, but it’s a rivalry nonetheless and a great starting point to come out strong, evident by last years 48-46 overtime victory by the Lady Indians up in Eagle country. With multiple returning pieces and younger players ready to prove their worth, it’s a great day to hit the hardwood. Join us for the start of what should be a great year for the girls!