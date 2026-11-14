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Modern Muscle Cars Have Lost What Made Them Special
By Yash Krishnan,4 days ago
In 1968, a Plymouth Road Runner cost $2,896, made 335 horsepower, and could barely stop. People loved it anyway. Today, American muscle has never been quicker, and the most extreme Mustang costs more than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The V8 Challenger and Camaro are gone, and the Charger now runs on a twin-turbo six or on batteries. Nearly every number has improved. What hasn't survived is the cheap, loud, usable fun that made people fall for these cars in the first place. The modern defense deserves a fair hearing, too.