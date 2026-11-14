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Riot reveals next era of League of Legends with New Dawn
4 days ago
Between matches at the 2026 League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games teased fans with a long-anticipated announcement: The next era of League of Legends is upon us. Revealed in an array of cinematics and gameplay, the “all-encompassing, large-scale update” coming to the 17-year-old game in 2027 is titled New Dawn. If the cheers that bellowed through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn are any indication, diehard fans of the franchise are ready.
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