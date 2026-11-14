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Thanksgiving Is Nov. 26: 5 Things Never to Leave Within 3 Feet of the Stove
By Olu Ojo,4 days ago
The stove on Thanksgiving is a crowded stage: three pots, a skillet, a gravy boat, a stack of towels and a relative who keeps leaning in to ask when dinner is. Fire officials say that crowding is exactly what turns an ordinary meal into an emergency call. Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 26, which leaves time to rearrange the kitchen before the big day.