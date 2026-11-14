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25 Things To Do At The Lake With The Kids/Grandkids (Rainy Days Included)
By waynekask,12 days ago
There’s something about a lake that everyone loves. The water laps at the dock, the loons call across the bay at dusk, and suddenly nobody is in a hurry to be anywhere else. I don’t have grandkids of my own, but I’ve spent enough summers at the lake to know this: it is one of the best places on earth for kids and the grown-ups who love them.