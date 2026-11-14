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Nyemchek makes first start, Indiana women’s basketball smothers Samford
2 days ago
Indiana continued its dominance on both sides of the court on Friday, squashing Samford University 80-44, opening the season with its fourth consecutive win. With fourth-year guard Lenée Beaumont and fourth-year forward Jess Petrie absent from the Indiana roster, a group of helpful hands provided intensity on both ends of the floor. The injury to Beaumont gave way to first-year forward Addy Nyemchek’s first career start.