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Outdoor Living, Thoughtfully Lit at Camp Creek
12 days ago
Florida real estate developer Neil Land & Neighborhoods set out to build a master planned community that would put the focus on outdoor living and staying active. North River Ranch, in Parrish, Florida, was designed to be both walkable and bikeable. And with three amenity campuses, shopping, dining, medical services, and on-site schools, the development is essentially a city within a city.