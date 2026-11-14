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After splattering SMU, Wake Forest looks ready to kick down the door to the College Football Playoff
By Shehan Jeyarajah,3 days ago
DALLAS -- There's no good reason Wake Forest should be doing this. Quarterback Gio Lopez was thrown to the dustpile after a miserable season at North Carolina last season. Their coach, Jake Dickert, only became a head coach after his boss was fired at Washington State. They're No. 65 in the 247Sports Talent Composite.