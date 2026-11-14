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17 New Luxury Hotel Openings – Australia/Asia 2027
By Jarone Ashkenazi,3 days ago
From secluded Indonesian islands and Japan’s heritage-rich landscapes, to Australia’s wine country and conservation wilderness, hotel openings across Australia and Asia are redefining luxury through immersive experiences, distinctive design and a deeper connection to place. Standouts range from tented island retreats and contemporary urban hideaways, to a pioneering Ritz-Carlton Lodge in the Blue Mountains. With next-generation wellness, sustainability and locally rooted hospitality, here are the properties shaping the region’s most compelling new addresses.
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