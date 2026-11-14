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Patriots Activate FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves
By New England Patriots,3 days ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten have been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Gilliam played in the first four games of the season with two starts before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10. Van Roten was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 29 after playing in the first three games with one start at right guard at Jacksonville on Sept. 27.