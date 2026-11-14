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Guided Surgery: A Clinical Reference for Implant Planning and Treatment Decisions
12 days ago
Implant dentistry requires a careful balance between biological principles, prosthetic planning and surgical execution. As case complexity increases, clinicians need resources that support diagnostic reasoning and help translate planning into predictable clinical outcomes. Book positioning. Guided Surgery is presented as a professional reference designed to support clinicians who want to...