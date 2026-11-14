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What Canadians should know about their air passenger rights amid U.S. travel chaos
By The Canadian Press,4 days ago
As Canadian airlines and airports continue to deal with the aftershocks of the Friday grounding of U.S. air traffic, some travellers are facing cancellations and delays to their plans. Under Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations, passengers have the right to be rebooked if their flight is cancelled or subject to...