undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Roster Analysis: Patriots activate FB Reggie Gilliam, OL Greg Van Roten for Sunday's game vs. Lions in Munich
By Evan Lazar,3 days ago
MUNICH – The Patriots are inching closer to game day in Munich, and New England has made its final tweaks to its roster for Sunday's game vs. the Lions at Allianz Stadium. On Saturday, the Patriots activated C/G Greg Van Roten (hamstring) and FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) from injured reserve and elevated G Andrew Rupcich from the practice squad for Week 10. To make room for their activations, RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was placed on injured reserve. Henderson will miss at least four games.