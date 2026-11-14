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‘I Spent 15 Seasons in F1 - I Wanted to Break My World Champion Teammate So Much'
By Holly Price,4 days ago
One of the most important relationships a Formula 1 driver can develop is their relationship with their teammate. On many occasions, fans have witnessed the importance of co-operation between colleagues, with multiple Drivers' Championships being won because of the support and help their teammate has given them. An example of this can be found when looking at the relationship between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez during the Dutchman's championship-winning years at Red Bull.
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