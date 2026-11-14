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Lake City Man, 71, Charged After Van Keys Dispute Ends in Millcreek Stabbing
By Felix Trask,2 days ago
4800 block of W. Ridge Rd. — Reported Location Where Police Found Minivan. A disagreement over where two Lake City men were headed turned violent Thursday afternoon when one of them allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband and stabbed the other in the hand during a roadside struggle over a set of van keys. Dan W. Umstead, 71, now faces felony charges stemming from the confrontation in Millcreek Township.