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$1 Million Goal Set for Attucks Revive to Thrive Project
By News Edge Newsroom,3 days ago
The north wing of Attucks High School no longer stands, and it is giving the rest of the building the opportunity to live another day. The Attucks Steering Committee shared their progress Saturday afternoon. WB Properties Co-Founder and Engineer, Eric Coleman, says they have been working within the regulations set forth by the City of Hopkinsville.