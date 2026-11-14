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Pair of Second Half Goals Leads No. 19 Falcons Past Vassar, Advance to NCAA Second Round
4 days ago
AMHERST, Mass. – On Saturday afternoon, the nineteenth-ranked Messiah University men's soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to defeat the Brewers of Vassar College, 3-2 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Falcons opened the game strong with a goal from Kyle Spodnik by Sam Phillips to give Messiah a 1-0 lead. The Brewers responded with a goal in the 14th minute to tie the game at one. Neither team sent a shot on goal for the remainder of the half to keep the score tied at the break. After some back-and-forth play, Chase England scored a goal from Sam Phillips to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead. The Falcons extended their lead to two with a goal from Elijah Perry from Chase England. The Brewers cut the Falcons to one with a goal in the 89th minute. Killian O'Reilly made one final save in the final seconds to give the Falcons the 3-2 win and a trip to NCAA Tournament Second Round.