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Brisk and chilly for the remainder of the weekend but sunshine and warmer weather are on the way next week
By Clayton Stiver,4 days ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become partly cloudy later, brisk and chilly. There could be a flurry or sprinkle in the Poconos. Low: 31. SUNDAY: Sun mixing with clouds; brisk and quite cool. High: 49. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30. FORECAST SUMMARY. Our weather...
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