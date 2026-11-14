undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FY2026 Q3 report released as Applyrs says Albany finances strengthened through September
By Stephanie Ryan,4 days ago
What is the purpose of the $10M Revenue Anticipatory Notice in Albany?. How does a balanced budget contribute to Albany's financial stability?. Why is Albany facing significant financial stress according to the report?. Albany Mayor Dr. Dorcey L. Applyrs announced Saturday that City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar has publicly released the...