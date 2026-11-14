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Shupe’s late touchdown, Dunklin’s strip-sack send Thatcher to 3A semifinals
2 days ago
THATCHER — On Friday the 13th, the Thatcher Eagles made sure their season wouldn’t end with a nightmare. Junior Jax Shupe scored on a 33-yard touchdown run with 1:19 remaining, and freshman Willie Dunklin followed with a strip-sack on Valley Christian’s final possession as No. 3 Thatcher survived a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the sixth-seeded Trojans 32-27 Friday night at John Mickelson Field.
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