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Virtual Author Talk with Rebecca Roanhorse - Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 pm
12 days ago
Virtual Author Talk with Rebecca Roanhorse - Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 pm. Step into a sprawling world of celestial magic, political intrigue, and ancient prophecies with a virtual talk with author Rebecca Roanhorse as we dive deep into her acclaimed Between Earth and Sky trilogy. Black Sun, Fevered Star, and Mirrored Heavens are inspired by the rich and diverse cultures of the pre-Columbian Americas, reshaping modern speculative fiction with unmissable worldbuilding. Registrsyion is required. Sponsored by teh Friends of the Library.