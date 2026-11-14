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Amy Poehler’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ Replacement Officially Arrives Next Week
By Ryan O'Rourke,4 days ago
It's been over ten years since Amy Poehler left Pawnee, Indiana, and Parks and Recreation behind, and since then, she's been less of a defining presence in live-action television comedy. Her most recognizable role since starring in the beloved mockumentary sitcom for seven seasons has easily been as the emotion Joy in Disney's Inside Out movies, though she's also been quite busy behind the camera. She co-created the Netflix hit Russian Doll, as well as her own animated comedy series, Duncanville, and served as producer on everything from Broad City to Harlem and the recent Cinderella-twisting animated film Steps. In just over a week, however, she'll be back to bringing the laughs on-screen with help from a familiar collaborator.