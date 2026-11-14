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Quentin Tarantino’s Western Mystery Officially Removed From Streaming
By Rohan Naahar,4 days ago
While contemplating his would-be final feature film, Quentin Tarantino reportedly almost pulled the trigger on a project titled The Movie Critic, in which he would have put his own alternate history spin on iconic films of the '70s. The project fell by the wayside because Tarantino went in other creative directions, but casting rumors had already begun to swarm. The filmmaker's list of unproduced projects is long and surprisingly diverse; before The Movie Critic, he was also attached to a Star Trek reboot, a '60s-set James Bond movie, and a Pulp Fiction spin-off. One film avoided this fate even though Tarantino publicly announced he was shelving it, and it's now streaming for free.