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Every Season of 'The Bear,' Ranked Worst to Best
By Safwan Azeem,4 days ago
I have never wanted to hug a group of fictional people and tell them to shut the hell up quite as badly as I do with the staff of The Bear. These people can turn a perfectly normal conversation into a personal insult in under twenty seconds. Somebody asks for help, somebody else hears criticism, and suddenly three generations of unresolved family trauma are being discussed over a pan of burning food. I adore them. I also find them exhausting.