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Forget ‘Yellowstone,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Historical Western Is a Masterpiece
By Lacy Baugher,4 days ago
Creator Taylor Sheridan’s megahit series Yellowstone redefined the idea of the modern Western for the streaming era, crafting a sprawling, five-season contemporary tale of the eponymous Dutton cattle ranch and the family’s intergenerational battle to hold it (and themselves) together. Mixing high-stakes land politics and a gritty neo-Western vibe, the popular modern-day drama boasts an impressive cast, lots of plot twists, and seriously beautiful Montana scenery.